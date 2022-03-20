Progress Wrestling held its Chapter 130: Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive, Dodge event on Sunday at the Electric Ballroom in London, England.

During the main event, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Cara Noir to become the new Progress World Champion.

Below are the results and highlights from today’s show:

*  North West Strong (Chris Ridgeway & Luke Jacobs) defeated Charles Crowley & ELIJAH

* Gene Munny defeated Adam Maxted

*  Mercedez Blaze & Taonga defeated Holidead & Trish Adora

– Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II), Malik & Warren Banks defeated Callum Newman, Danny Black, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew

– Rhio def. Lizzy Evo

* Progress Tag Team Championships Match: The Smokin’ Aces (Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley) (c) defeated The 0121 (Dan Moloney & Man Like DeReiss)

* Progress World Championship vs. ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) [ROH] defeated Cara Noir (c) [PROGRESS]

 

 

