As noted earlier, former tag partners Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai reunited on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0. It was later announced that they will challenge Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show this Saturday.

In a backstage interview after Tuesday’s show, Gonzalez and Kai couldn’t contain their excitement, as they reunited for the first time since July 2021.

“We are back and those titles rightfully belong to us,” Raquel Gonzalez said. “At Stand and Deliver, we’re gonna end Jacy and Gigi’s run. Toxic, no more.”

The two women then started screaming “Yes” and “Let’s go!” to end the interview.

For those who missed the NXT 2.0 episode, Kai confronted Toxic Attraction to get payback for their attack on Wendy Choo, but was triple-teamed in the process. A returning Gonzalez then rushed the ring to a loud pop to rescue Kai. Gonzalez and Kai cleared the ring, and then faced off as fans chanted “Yes!” at them. Gonzalez offered a handshake but Kai pushed her hand to the side and embraced for a hug. Gonzalez and Kai then celebrated in the ring, raising the title belts in the air. The updated card for NXT Stand & Deliver can be found here.

You can see highlights of the reunion and a video of their backstage interview below.

Texas! I’m comin’ home baby! And I’m getting GOLD too 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/HlfGlKyK0p — Raquel Gonzalez (@RaquelWWE) March 30, 2022

