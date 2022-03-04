On Thursday’s episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, former WWE announcer Renee Paquette appeared for her “Keeping It Real” segment.

Renee discussed Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor and offered her thoughts on who she would like to see appear for the newly-purchased promotion.

“You look at the depth, people are like, ‘what’s gonna happen this week on AEW? Who’s gonna show up now?'” Renee said. “You guys [Busted Open Radio] just had Samoa Joe on here as a guest host. I’d love to see Samoa Joe line-up there, especially with the Ring of Honor stuff. I think there’s so much history there.”

The former RAW color commentator also disclosed a story from her trip to Japan in 2020, where she watched her husband Jon Moxley compete at Wrestle Kingdom. Renee detailed a karaoke session that happened on the trip and had plenty of praise for the “Switchblade” Jay White’s vocals.

“You know what? I was in Japan with Jon when he was doing Wrestle Kingdom,” Renee explained. “I got to do a little karaoke with Jay White whilst I was over there. Let me tell you, the man has incredible vocal range. I can’t remember what song he did, but it was a song with a duet and he nailed every part, didn’t miss a breath, didn’t miss a beat. It was very impressive.”

Renee Paquette also talked about her daughter, and how she will figure out how to tell her about what her father Jon Moxley does in the ring.

“I mean, at this point, it becomes easier to brace for that [Moxley’s more violent matches],” Paquette said. “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like when I have to explain to her [Nora, her daughter] what he’s doing. You know, I’ve been able – I took her to a match when they were in Nashville, and we got to hang out. I took her out to see if she would recognize Jon in the ring or not. But as she gets older, and starts to become more aware of what’s happening like – I’m going to leave Jon to explain to her what’s going on. That’s on him.”

