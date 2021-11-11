Before it was announced last week that AEW star and GCW World Champion Jon Moxley would be entering into inpatient treatment for alcohol, the AEW star and GCW World Champion joined Wrestling Observer Radio to promote his book, Mox. In previewing the book, Jon Moxley talked about his feud with Mick Foley that nearly happened in WWE, and how it’s probably a good thing, in hindsight, that it never came together.

“It was obviously a known thing that me and Foley had this feud going on, and there’s a lot of behind the scenes stuff people don’t know about that’s kind of interesting, funny, whatever,” Moxley said. “But in retrospect, it’s actually better that me and Foley just remains a total dream match/feud. If 90’s Mick Foley and current or maybe a decade ago version of me feuded, for sure that would be the s**t. That’s some dream match s**t. But at that exact time, what would’ve actually happened was I would’ve come into the building and I would’ve had it all in my head. Exactly what I would’ve wanted to say. I would’ve had the promo in my head, the angle in my head and I would’ve had it all ready, it would’ve been cemented in my head. Then they would’ve handed me a script.

“At this time, I didn’t know there were scripts. I would’ve reacted poorly to say the lease to being handed a script. And then I would’ve been deemed hard to work with, having a bad attitude and yada yada. And it all would’ve all just probably gone to s**t, and me and Foley wouldn’t have had this great feud we could’ve had. Outside of WWE, at a different time and place, if we had crossed paths, which we never did, that’s for sure easy money. Oh my god, that’s like ‘come on.’ Me and Mick? But at that exact time and place, it probably wouldn’t have worked out very good. You can read all about it in the book. I don’t want to spoil anything. But that’s one story in the book, and there’s about a hundred others in there.”

The feud between Moxley and Foley had the ground work set up in March of 2012, when Moxley, then Dean Ambrose, confronted Foley at a WWE Axxess event for WrestleMania 28. The feud was ultimately scrapped when Foley was unable to get cleared by WWE medical. The two would interact several times in the years since, most recently when Foley was present for the GCW World Championship match between Moxley and Nick Gage.

