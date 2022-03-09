WWE star Rey Mysterio recently sat down with Complex to promote WWE 2K22, a game of which Mysterio is the cover star for, and his career.

Mysterio was asked about how it felt to see his son, WWE star Dominik Mysterio, follow in his footsteps the same way Mysterio followed in the footsteps of his uncle, luchador Rey Mysterio Sr.

“Incredible,” Mysterio said. “You know, I’ve always seen my uncle as a second father. It’s been an honor for me to be able to carry on my lineage. But really, you can’t really compare the love a nephew has for his uncle, to the love a son has for his father, or for me to see my oldest son, my own blood, now following my footsteps.

“Dominik loved the sport, but I never really saw a passion or a spark that would make me believe that one day, my son is going to be a wrestler. That didn’t happen until he was 19, five years ago. So to see the progress, to see how much work he’s put in and such a short amount of time, has been incredible. I’m really excited to see his growth. I love the opportunity that he’s getting, and I love him taking advantage of these opportunities.

“A lot of people might think that because he’s my son, he’s been given this opportunity. Yeah, maybe he was. But at the same time, you know, I’m not holding him by the hand. He’s doing his own work, and he has to stand out on his own. I can’t do that for him.”

Dominick and Rey Mysterio will be taking on The Miz and Logan Paul on Night One of WrestleMania 38. Mysterio was asked about wrestling a celebrity in Paul at WrestleMania, which he sees as cool, and how he is preparing for the match.

“It’s always been cool for WWE to bring in other athletes or celebrities into the mix and collaborate on a different scale by combining mixed matchups,” Mysterio said. “Muhammad Ali, Alice Cooper, Cindy Lauper, Mike Tyson, and now Logan Paul. And when other athletes, celebrities, or influencers like Logan step into our world, they leave respecting what we do. It’s a certain appreciation that only the ones who step into that squared circle will understand. Logan will definitely appreciate it. I can’t wait to enforce some 619 L.A.W on the 216!”

