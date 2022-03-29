WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today to warn fans about invading his privacy.

Ricochet noted that he will deny fans who are waiting at hotels or airports early in the morning to ask for multiple autographs as he sees this as an invasion of privacy. He did encourage fans to speak when they see him out & about, but asked them not to “wait and hoard” in check-in areas at the airport and related places.

“Let me be clear. If you and a group of people are waiting in the lobby of my hotel, or in the check in area at the airport at 4-5am (sometimes earlier) in the morning, to ask for multiple autographs, is such an invasion of privacy. I will be the FIRST person to say no. However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc. Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive,” he wrote.

Ricochet later posted a follow-up tweet and made it clear that he always stops to interact with his fans in public, adding that he loves and respects all of his fans.

“I see fans ALL the time when I’m at the gym, store, mall, or other random places. I always stop and talk and take photos and sign stuff all the time! I love AND respect all my fans,” he wrote in the follow-up tweet.

Ricochet has been trending on Twitter today due to the comments and fan reactions to what he had to say.

On a related note, Ricochet and WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin are celebrating their 1 year anniversary this week, and that may be who he was referring to when he wrote “us” in the aforementioned posts. Irvin took to Twitter on Monday to mark the relationship milestone.

“1 year ago you asked me to be your girlfriend & we made it ‘official.’ I’m so grateful to God for what we share. Simply Simpatico. I love you, @KingRicochet [infinity emoji] [lock and key emoji],” she wrote.

Ricochet will defend his title in a Triple Threat on Friday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. His opponents will be Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets from Ricochet and Irvin below:

However, If you happen to see me out & about somewhere please come say hi & chat! I love interacting, just don’t wait in the lobby of where we are staying. Don’t wait & hoard us in the check in areas at the airport etc. Treat us with respect and respect is what you will receive. — I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) March 29, 2022

I see fans ALL the time when I’m at the gym, store, mall, or other random places. I always stop and talk and take photos and sign stuff all the time! I love AND respect all my fans. — I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) March 29, 2022

🤷🏽‍♂️ — I am the Champion. (@KingRicochet) March 29, 2022

1 year ago you asked me to be your girlfriend & we made it “official.” I’m so grateful to God for what we share. Simply Simpatico. I love you, @KingRicochet ♾ 🔐 pic.twitter.com/8vhuNBEkck — Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) March 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]