Appearing on WWE’s new “My WrestleMania Moment” series on YouTube, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was asked to pick his all-time favorite WrestleMania moment

“You want me to pick my favorite WrestleMania moment? It’s pretty much impossible,” Reigns responded. “I have so many of them, I’m a 5-time, soon to be a 6-time WrestleMania main eventer. I should have been a 7-time main eventer if real life [COVID-19] didn’t happen.”

Reigns would then choose last year’s finish – when he pinned both Edge and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) simultaneously – as his most definitive WrestleMania moment.

“As a matter of fact, I think I’ll go with 2021,” Reigns said. “At Raymond James Stadium, I smashed ’em, stacked ’em up, and pinned ’em. I created the most definitive WrestleMania main event finish of all time. So yeah, when I beat Daniel Bryan and Edge – like it was nothing!”

Reigns will wrestle WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a “Winner Takes All Match” on Night Two of WrestleMania 38, which is Sunday, April 3. You can watch the video of Roman Reigns picking his favorite WrestleMania moment below.

