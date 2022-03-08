Ronda Rousey and RAW Women’s Becky Lynch are the top two most-trolled female pro athletes on Twitter, according to new research from BonusFinder.

To mark International Women’s Day, BonusFinder looked at how much online abuse professional female athletes face, based on tweets. They analyzed the tweets, and compared the total number of tweets received with those classed as negative.

The research showed that Rousey is the most-trolled pro female athlete on Twitter with 83.1% of her received tweets being negative. Out of the 5,035 tweets Rousey received, 4,184 were negative.

Lynch is the second most-trolled on the list, according to the data. 76.19% of Lynch’s received tweets were negative. Out of the 8,705 tweets Lynch received, 6,632 were negative.

MMA fighter Paige VanZant, who is reportedly signing with AEW soon, did not make the Top 10 due to her low number of total tweets, but 734 of her 1,004 tweets were negative, which comes out to 73.11%.

BonusFinder provided the following Top 10 list of most-trolled pro female athletes:

1. Ronda Rousey: 83.1% – 4,184 of 5,035 total tweets were negative

2. Becky Lynch: 76.19% – 6,632 of 8,705 total tweets were negative

3. Serena Williams: 75.5% – 1,929 of 2,555 total tweets were negative

4. Paige Spiranac: 74.35% – 2,273 of 3,057 total tweets were negative

5. Megan Rapinoe: 74.16% – 3,300 of 4,450 total tweets were negative

6. Sha’Carri Richardson: 73.79% – 8,183 of 11,090 total tweets were negative

7. Naomi Osaka: 73.77% – 6,388 of 8,659 total tweets were negative

8. Claressa Shields: 68.49% – 2,826 of 4,126 total tweets were negative

9. Simone Biles: 65.11% – 9,165 of 14,077 total tweets were negative

10. Emma Raducanu: 63.75% – 2,274 of 3,567 total tweets were negative

Lynch and Rousey will both compete during Night One of WWE’s WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2. Lynch will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair, while Rousey will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

