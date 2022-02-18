In an interview with WrestleRant Radio, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked about the return of Ronda Rousey and Rousey’s decision to choose Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent and not Lynch.

In the end, Becky Lynch doesn’t blame Rousey for her decision. In fact, she understands how hard Rousey’s journey back has been and because of that, she wouldn’t want to face herself either if she was in Rousey’s shoes.

“I also don’t blame Ronda for not wanting to work with me, because I am better than ever, and I came back,” Lynch said. “Nobody understands how hard what Ronda is doing better than me, you know? I know how hard it is. Being a mom is hard, traveling with an infant, very hard, wrestling, very, very hard. And to combine all of those things is a huge difficulty.

“I make it look easy, but it’s not easy. So if I was Ronda, I wouldn’t want to face me. We are two women in the same position, and obviously, I am just killing the game.”

Becky Lynch also compared Rousey’s return at the 2022 Royal Rumble to Lynch’s own return at SummerSlam 2021, where she defeated Bianca Belair to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch believes Rousey should’ve started back going for a smaller scale goal than a big one like she did.

“Look, if I was her, I wouldn’t have done what she did because I am me,” Lynch said. “I came in and I beat the top champion, unbelievable athlete, Bianca Belair. I beat her in 26 seconds, then I continued to beat her, and then I’ve been beating everybody else since. So, obviously, we are two different things. But if I were to give Ronda advice, my advice would be go with the starter. Go with the appetizer.”

