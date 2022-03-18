Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens both find themselves in some very high-profile positions heading into WrestleMania 38.

Zayn is scheduled for a match against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville on Night 2 of WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Owens is set to have WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as his guest for a special KO Show segment on Night 1.

Zayn and Owens have a long history together, dating back to their days breaking into the pro wrestling business in Canada. Their friendship gives Zayn a unique perspective on Owens’ upcoming face-off with Austin.

“I guess I’m seeing it through a bit of a different lens than most,” Zayn told The Dallas Morning News. “I’m sure 95% of the people are just so pumped to see Austin coming back – and they’re right to do it – but for me, knowing my friend and knowing him early in life and knowing what a huge influence and a huge impact Steve Austin had on him, I’m just so happy for him that he gets to do this. It’s so surreal. And I know it’s surreal for him.

“You know, working in WWE is a strange thing. These people that you’ve been fans of growing up as a child and had these massive impacts on you growing up, eventually, they become your peers. And it’s a strange thing. And then what ends up happening is you sort of lose your perspective sometimes because you get on the hamster wheel of the WWE lifestyle – the busy and difficult things – you kind of get tunnel vision and you kind of forget sometimes how special it is to be here rubbing elbows with the people that you once looked up to.

“But I know this is going to be huge for Kevin, and I’m very happy for him. So I think I’m looking at it that way. And I know that when it finally happens I’m sure I’ll put my fan goggles back on and just appreciate it for what it is, but at the moment, just hearing about it – I’m really, really happy for him.”

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens faced each other at last year’s WrestleMania. Owens was the winner on that night.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]