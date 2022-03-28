WWE retained the services of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the past couple of months by signing them to new contracts.

Both former NXT Champions had their original deals set to expire sometime in early 2022, but the pair inked new deals one month apart to stay with the company.

Owens and Zayn have a storied friendship that dates back to their time on the independent scene. The longest time the two spent apart was in the early 2010s when Zayn signed with WWE roughly a year before Owens would report to the WWE Performance Center. Despite their history together, Zayn admits he’s unsure whether Owens’ decision to stay influenced his.

“I don’t know. We’re actually on separate brands, but our contracts were coming up at around the same time. It’s not like we were kind of in it together in regards to negotiation or anything like that, or even decision making,” Zayn told Cultaholic. “Whatever decision he made, I don’t know 100% if it was going to influence my decision or vice versa. But I mean on a subconscious level I’m sure it helped, for sure.”

Regardless of KO’s decision, Sami Zayn noted the biggest reason for his re-signing revolved around his happiness in WWE.

“I was already in a very good place with WWE. They made it very clear that, and not just when it was time to negotiate but in the last year and a half, I’ve definitely got the impression and they’ve said as much that I’m a valued part of the roster,” Zayn said. “And I feel valued. I get a lot of television time. I’ve been very happy. I’m stimulated creatively even, which I know is a difficult thing to get in WWE at times.

“With so many moving parts and so many talented people, sometimes inevitably you kind of get left behind. I haven’t felt that way in a very long time with WWE. That was really the main factor in driving my decision to stay. I felt valued, I felt appreciated, and it was reflected as such in the amount of television time I got. For me, it was a bit of a no-brainer to stay right now. I’m happy here and I’m happy to keep doing my thing.”

Much of that recent TV time has been shared with Johnny Knoxville, the star of Jackass. Zayn and Knoxville have been feuding since the Royal Rumble, and their bad blood will culminate in a singles match at WrestleMania 38.

While Sami Zayn admitted he didn’t understand the Jackass appeal growing up, his program with Knoxville has made him appreciate the franchise.

“No, I actually was never a Jackass fan,” Zayn asserted. “I know it was big even where I was growing up in Canada. When I was starting my wrestling career it was kind of at the same time when Jackass was really a huge thing. I think it was much bigger in the states. To be honest with you, I didn’t realize how big it was until now, 20 years later when I’m working with Johnny Knoxville.

“I’m realizing how many people grew up on Jackass, how many people loved it. I think it’s a combination of two things as to why I wasn’t into it: one, I was completely consumed by pro wrestling and WWE at that age. Two, I don’t like seeing people get hurt. I know that sounds funny coming from a wrestler, but I don’t like seeing people getting hurt.

“I’ll fully admit I missed the appeal of what Jackass was about. At a glance, I just saw it as people doing dumb things and getting hurt. I never really understood until now, that the appeal of Jackass wasn’t that, it was friends messing around. It was about the camaraderie, the love. There was a lot to like about it. I totally missed the point and never actually gave it a fair chance, which is ironic because wrestling is my love, and wrestling is so often misunderstood and people miss the point.”

