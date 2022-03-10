Sammy Guevara took to Twitter today to issue a statement on losing the AEW TNT Title to Scorpio Sky.

As noted, the main event of last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Sky capture the TNT Title from Guevara, ending his second reign. Guevara tweeted today and said he tried his best and gave everything he had to show everyone how the TNT Title is the most important title in pro wrestling.

“What a beautiful journey. The ups and the downs, Grateful for it all. I tired my best & gave everything I had to show the TNT Title is the most important title in professional wrestling. Last night wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues…,” he wrote.

Guevara posted another tweet with girlfriend Tay Conti and wrote, “Lost but still won [red heart emoji]”

Following the title win, Sky tweeted a graphic that touted him as the first person to hold the TNT Title and the AEW World Tag Team Title.

“I deserve it. #AEWDynamite,” he wrote with the graphic.

As noted earlier at this link, AEW reportedly had plans for a Scorpio title run for a few months now. Sky will defend his TNT Title against Wardlow next Wednesday during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Guevara’s tweets below, along with reactions from Sky and footage from the Dynamite main event:

365 days! And NEW!

Be a part of the moment with this new t-shirt. https://t.co/ffk0oBzmlj pic.twitter.com/8x8h8gJbFz — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) March 10, 2022

