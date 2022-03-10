After appearing in Sammy Guevara’s corner on AEW Dynamite last night during his TNT Championship match with Scorpio Sky, AEW star Tay Conti is once again dealing with accusations from fans online in regards to her relationship with Guevara and how soon it began after he ended his engagement with ex-fiancee Pam Nizio.

Responding to a tweet from a fan who accused Guevara of leaving Nizio for her, Tay Conti called that narrative BS. She went on to defend herself and Nizio, asking the fan to not talk about any of them while claiming she had nothing to do with their breakup and that Nizio had in fact checked in on both her and Guevara after fans accused Conti of breaking up the couple months ago.

“Alright, enough with this BS,” Conti tweeted. “Stop talking s--t about us or her. They didn’t work out anymore and I had nothing to do with that, there’s no fucking upgrade, we are both good and different. When y’all was hating on us, she was the first one to text and check on us.”

Guevara famously proposed to Nizio back in August of 2021 prior to that night’s episode of AEW Dynamite; Guevara announced their engagement had ended two months later. Tay Conti and Guevara later went public as a couple towards the end of the year, and the couple can frequently be seen together on Sammy Guevara’s vlog, which airs every Wednesday.

Due to her frequent appearances on the vlog, both Conti and Guevara faced backlash and harassment from fans after he announced the end of his engagement, with fans accusing Conti of ending the relationship. She would later take time away from social media platforms before returning in December.

