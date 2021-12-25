AEW star Tay Conti took to Instagram to address her recent social media hiatus and false rumors.

In the below statement, Tay Conti addressed that she left Twitter over “unnecessary comments” about her personal life. As noted, some wrestling fans blamed her over Sammy Guevara’s engagement ending with his fiance Pam Nizio.

Below is her full statement that was posted on her Instagram stories on Friday:

Hi Friends, I had to take some off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments. My personal life is no ones business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harass me for something that wasn’t my fault. When I look in the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY. I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough… know that I do appreciate and love y’all, I’ll keep going no matter what. Now let’s f–king go bc I need to workout, period. -Tay Conti

On the December 17 episode of AEW Rampage, Conti defeated Penelope Ford in a Submission Match.