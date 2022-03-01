Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, during which he took the time to praise some of the WWE NXT 2.0 stars.

The former NXT Champion was not involved in the 2.0 version of the brand but he did get to work behind the scenes at the Performance Center with the talent when he was training.

“Being in the PC at the time with a lot of young talent, working with guys who are there now,” Samoa Joe said. “I want to put over a few NXT talent here, I think The Creed Brothers are going to be amazing. I think you know, Solo Sikoa. He has the family behind him, I think he’s going to be an amazing cat. I could go on and on.

“I think the world of a lot of the NXT 2.0 talent over there, I think young Bron Breakker is going to be amazing. I was disappointed I didn’t get to work with him a little bit more before he’s going to make his eventual rise to the top. Because, once again, it’s in the genes, and he knows what’s up.”

Samoa Joe also spoke about his own in-ring future. He has not competed in a match since winning the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: 36 against Karrion Kross. That was back in August 2021, but Joe claimed he is still training and is ready.

“For my future, we are training, we are ready,” he made clear. “Honestly, I am not on paper with anybody anywhere. We haven’t signed anything, we are just kind of exploring our options. I am taking a little time personally just to be with the family and sure up some things home side.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

