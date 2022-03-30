WWE star Sasha Banks has documented her struggles in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35 several times in the past, including her asking for her WWE release.

During that time, however, Sasha Banks was also suffering from a separated shoulder injury that occurred in January. She talked about the struggle and all that came with it in an interview with The Athletic.

“I had a Make-A-Wish the next day and I couldn’t move, couldn’t put my clothes on, couldn’t do my hair,” Banks said. “Bayley had to come into my room and do that. I didn’t want to tell anybody. Those titles meant so much to me.”

Sasha Banks also talked about her issues with depression at the time and asking for her WWE release, which was denied by WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. As she’s said in the past, the experience led to Banks realizing she needed to take time off to figure out what her life was outside of the squared circle.

“I felt so sad every day and I didn’t know why,” Banks said. “I had to take myself away from a situation and such a fast world where I had to stop and realize who Mercedes was and who Sasha Banks was. I had no time off. I never got to see myself, my family. I took that time to figure out what I loved besides wrestling.”

Ultimately, Sasha Banks would find something to balance out her wrestling career, after appearing in season two of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. When asked if there’s more for her to do in the acting department in the future, Banks said she would like to be the female equivalent of what The Rock and John Cena did.

“I think I can in such a different way,” Banks said. “I see The Rock as maybe the biggest global superstar, and John Cena is coming right behind him. It would be cool to see a woman step into that level. I think with Sasha Banks and Mercedes Varnado right there, I think the stars are aligned for me.”

