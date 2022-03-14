Kevin Nash revealed Sunday night that his long-time tag partner and best friend, Scott Hall, is being taken off life support.

Through a lengthy note on Instagram, Nash would deliver the unfortunate news:

Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very !*$% sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders ” but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said “The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross ” As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you

Hall was placed on life support Saturday after he suffered three heart attacks. The pro wrestling legend underwent hip surgery last week, but then suffered a serious setback when a blood clot got loose.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to the family, friends and fans of Scott Hall.

