RAW Superstar Seth Rollins made a special appearance on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Falon.

As seen in the video below, Fallon read out the following note from the audience suggestion box: “It’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, and WWE is kicking butt. It’s never been better. Could you maybe combine the two things?”

Fallon then fulfilled the fan request by introducing Rollins, who proceeded to hit The Stomp on a leprechaun. The audience gave The Messiah a huge pop upon his arrival.

Meanwhile, WWE’s Twitter account is using the Seth Rollins video to further his storyline going into WrestleMania 38.

That’s gold, @WWERollins! Could this be just the thing turn your #WrestleMania luck around? #FallonTonight

With less than three weeks left until WrestleMania 38, Rollins remains without an opponent for the premium live event. Earlier this week on RAW, Rollins set up a match with his friend Kevin Owens with the stipulation being that if he won, he’d get to replace Owens in the segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at the Showcase of Immortals. Since Owens prevailed with the win, his KO Show segment with Austin will go ahead as planned.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is still rumored to take place at WrestleMania 38. On Monday, Dave Meltzer reported that the match is “still listed internally” for the event. You can see a video of Rollins on The Tonight Show below.

New show coming your way… Who’s live tweeting along with us?! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vLSnTILjFD — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 17, 2022

