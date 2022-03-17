WWE has confirmed that there will be two-hour WrestleMania 38 Kickoff pre-shows, one for each night.
The WrestleMania 38 Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET on Night One and Night Two. The Kickoffs will run for two hours, until the main card begins at 8pm ET.
There is no word yet on who will be featured on the Kickoff panels, or what matches will take place on the Kickoff, but we will keep you updated.
In more news on the WrestleMania 38 card, WWE no longer has AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge assigned to a specific night. The match was previously announced for WrestleMania Sunday, but now it is once again listed for Night One or Night Two. AJ is returning to RAW this coming Monday to continue the feud with Edge, so we should find out then if the bout will air during Night One or Night Two. Out of the 12 matches/segments announced for WrestleMania 38, only two have not been assigned to a night – AJ vs. Edge, and The Street Profits vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card, along with rumored and expected matches:
WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:
Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
CONFIRMED MATCHES TO BE ASSIGNED A NIGHT:
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
