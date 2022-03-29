On this week’s RAW, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon confirmed that Seth Rollins is going to “get his own main event” at WrestleMania 38.

WWE aired footage from Rollins’ meeting with McMahon earlier in the day, with McMahon asking Rollins why he didn’t just approach him rather than “jumping through so many hoops” on the recent episodes of RAW.

“I think it’d be a good idea for you to be in it [WrestleMania],” McMahon told Rollins. “But if you were in it, you’d have to have your own main event. It wouldn’t work any other way. So, Seth Freakin’ Rollins is going to WrestleMania.”

When Rollins inquired about his opponent, McMahon responded: “Your opponent would be someone of my choosing. And you’ll know your opponent when you’re in the ring, and introduced.”

As of this writing, the KO Show segment with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is expected to main event WrestleMania Saturday, and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar will headline WrestleMania Sunday.

UPDATE: The Rollins match, rumored to be against Cody Rhodes, has been confirmed for WrestleMania Saturday. It’s unknown if the match will main event the show.

Since the announcement, an elated Seth Rollins has been very active on Twitter. You can see the various tweets below.

OH, CRAPOLA! I NEARLY FORGOT!#RAW can proceed with its scheduled events for the evening as I have been granted my #WrestleMania match! PARTY TIL DALLAS!! LFG!!! VINMAN FOR THE WIN, MAN! — Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 28, 2022

T-REX IS MY HOMIE!!! WHAT A NIGHT GUYS! I WONT EVEN MAKE LIGHT OF OUR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP FINALLY MAKING AN APPEARANCE ON THE SHOW!! YEE-HAW!!! #WrestleMania #RAW — Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins (@WWERollins) March 29, 2022

