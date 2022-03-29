WWE has confirmed a new match for WrestleMania Saturday and a new match for WrestleMania Sunday.

It was noted before how Seth Rollins will face a mystery opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All, one hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Vince said Rollins will not find out who his opponent is until he’s waiting in the ring, but we know that a returning Cody Rhodes is expected to be that opponent. WWE has confirmed the Rollins match for Night One of WrestleMania 38.

We noted before how Omos vs. Bobby Lashley was announced for WrestleMania during tonight’s RAW after Lashley made his return to action from a shoulder injury. WWE has since confirmed that Omos vs. Lashley will take place during Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 38 will take place this Saturday, April 2 and this Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY – APRIL 2:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Brantley Gilbert

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Expected to be Cody Rhodes, hand-picked by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and revealed right before the match.

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY- APRIL 3:

Musical Performance: DJ Valentino Khan spins as fans enter AT&T Stadium

“America The Beautiful” Performance: Jessie James Decker

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

UNCONFIRMED, RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

