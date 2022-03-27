Several current AEW stars were announced this afternoon for WrestleCon 2022.

AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy, Dark Order members Anna Jay and Colt Cabana, and Christopher Daniels will be attending the convention in Dallas, Texas.

As noted earlier this week, former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will also be at the convention. The event will be his first post-WWE appearance.

There will be several live wrestling shows taking place during the annual event. The live shows include AAA Invades Wrestlecon, 2022 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, Zicky Dice’s Trouble in Paradise 2, NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches, International Provincial Wrestling Federation, and the USA vs. The World.

WrestleCon 2022 is from March 31 to April 2.

Below you can see the announcement:

I guess no one checked on that door then?👀🚪 pic.twitter.com/1eZ2gOPpAm — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 26, 2022

