Johnny Gargano has confirmed his first post-WWE appearance for WrestleMania 38 weekend. The former NXT Champion will be appearing at WrestleCon, which will be the first time in his career that he has done so.

Gargano took to social media to announce the news.

“Doing signings at Axxess was one of my favorite parts of Wrestlemania weekend (so much so that I would always ask to do extra sessions if someone couldn’t do it) Believe it or not…I’ve done a @wrestlecon! So it felt like a good time.. Excited to see all of you in Dallas!”

This will be the first time Gargano has been involved with the wrestling world since departing NXT when his WWE contract expired. He opted to not re-sign with the company, and has taken some time away from the industry completely. That was intentional, as he has recently become a father, with Candice LeRae giving birth to their first baby.

Johnny Gargano has seemingly been placing all of his focus and attention on that. It is currently unknown when, or where he will be getting back into the squared circle but the former NXT star recently announced he is back open for bookings. However, he further clarified that, by stating he will let people know when that will be for actually wrestling.

“The response to me posting my booking email has been wild! For the next few months, I’m only doing select signings as it allows me to be home as often as possible & still get that fan interaction that I’ve been missing.

“When I’m ready to return to the ring… I promise you’ll know! But for now… I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I’ll be popping up at. And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I’ll be back 100%.. and we’re gonna tear it up! Trust me.”

