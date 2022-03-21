WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is in “fantastic shape” ahead of his confrontation with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

On the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer noted that a mutual friend of himself and Austin recently spotted the Texas Rattlesnake at a training session, and was amazed at Austin’s physique.

Meltzer added that Austin is expected to take his shirt off, and “there’s gonna be a fight, there’s gonna be a brawl, without a doubt.”

Meltzer noted that fans should expect a lot more than “just a just a kick in the gut and stunner” when Austin appears on The KO Show on WrestleMania Saturday.

“He’s training very hard so it’s gonna be more than that,” Meltzer said. “Will he do a 20 minute match? No, I don’t think so. Will he go 7 minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place? I kind of expect that, yeah.”

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show last week, Austin confirmed that he has been training hard for WrestleMania 38.

“This comeback means a lot to me as I’ve been getting back in ring shape and I’m going to go out there and do the absolute best that I can,” Austin said. “To get the chance to go back on the world’s grandest stage, one of the greatest stadiums of all time means a lot to me. I’m doing this for the fans, doing this for WWE, and doing this for me #1.”

Steve Austin hasn’t wrestled since his retirement match against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

