As noted earlier this week, former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano announced that he is now taking bookings following the birth of his son, Quill.

Gargano left WWE when his contract expired back in December, and the expectation was that he would remain a free agent until after he and his wife, WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, welcomed the baby, which happened on February 17.

“I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few reasons: 1) Candice & Quill 2) The freedom to selectively pick and choose the things I want to do for a bit. That said.. here’s my contact for potential appearances, business inquiries, etc. [email protected],” he initially wrote.

But in an update, Johhny Gargano explained that the announcement was more directed for autograph signings and meet & greets. He is doing this for the time being because he wants to stay around for his son, and also noted that we will know when he returns.

“The response to me posting my booking email has been wild! For the next few months, I’m only doing select signings as it allows me to be home as often as possible & still get that fan interaction that I’ve been missing.

“When I’m ready to return to the ring… I promise you’ll know! But for now… I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I’ll be popping up at. And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I’ll be back 100%.. and we’re gonna tear it up! Trust me. 😀

He also included a picture of his newborn son along with the tweets.

When it comes to his in-ring future, a report on Wrestling Observer Radio yesterday claimed that Johnny won’t be arriving in AEW until after the month of March, if at all.

You can see Johnny Gargano’s series of tweets below:

Here's a picture of Quill to make this 2nd Tweet worth it. pic.twitter.com/TPShucMZYL — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 2, 2022

