As noted earlier today, the dark match after last night’s SmackDown went off the air saw WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Riddle & Randy Orton) pick up a victory over Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis).

It looks as though the crossovers between RAW and SmackDown going into WrestleMania weekend will continue.

Though it’s not guaranteed they will be used on the show, PWInsider is reporting that some additional SmackDown stars are going to be present for RAW this week, including WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura.

We also noted last night how SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be appearing on this Monday’s episode to have a champions vs. champions match against RK-Bro. Naomi is also scheduled for a match, as she, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will compete against Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.

You can see the growing lineup for the go-home edition of WWE RAW below:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

