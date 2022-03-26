Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw some memorable moments unfold, including Brock Lesnar destroying Roman Reigns’ personal locker room and the return of Xavier Woods to WWE television.

But fans may be curious what occurred when the cameras weren’t rolling. Before the show got underway, there was a dark match that saw Aliyah defeat Shotzi in singles action.

The dark match that followed the main event segment between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar actually included four RAW superstars. The current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defeated Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) in a tag team match once SmackDown came to a conclusion.

Another note from PWInsider adds that the seats available for the show were completely full and the only tarped-off section was the 200s for the hard cam.

Next week’s WrestleMania go-home edition of SmackDown will feature the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale and a triple threat Intercontinental Championship Match. The current reigning IC Champ, Ricochet, will put the title on the line against Humberto and Angel.

If you would like to see full results from last night’s WWE SmackDown, they are available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

