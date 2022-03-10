The March 14 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight at the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Nyla Rose defeated Catalina Perez

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Tiger Ruas

* The Bunny and Emi Sakura defeated KiLynn King and Skye Blue

* Jay Lethal defeated Bryce Donovan

* Ruby Soho defeated Amber Nova

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Luther and Serpentico

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

