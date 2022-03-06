AEW Dark tapings were held today at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL, during AEW Revolution FanFest.

As noted, AEW held Dark tapings yesterday before AEW Rampage.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are the AEW Dark spoilers:

* Lee Johnson defeated Serpentico (with Luther)

* Kiera Hogan defeated Ashley D’Ambriose

* Bear Country defeated Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi (with Peter Avalon and JD Drake)

* Diamante defeated Leva Bates

* Fuego del Sol defeated Peter Avalon

* AQA defeated Session Moth Martina

* Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

