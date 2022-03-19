Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that Tasha Steelz will be defending the Impact Knockouts Championship against Mickie James in a Street Fight on Thursday.

The promotion tweeted, “This Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV! @RealTSteelz vs @MickieJames in a Street Fight! #IMPACTWRESTLING”

Tasha Steelz reacted to the title match.

The Knockouts Champion tweeted, “Street fight with the #HoodBish…. I ain’t holding back either!!!”

Mickie James also commented on the upcoming match.

She wrote, “An all out WAR!!!!”

Spoilers for the next few weeks of Impact On AXS episodes are available here. The TV tapings were filmed on Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

As noted, last Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 68,000 viewers on AXS TV.

Below is Impact Wrestling’s announcement:

