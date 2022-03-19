AEW star Swerve Strickland (f.k.a. Isiah “Swerve” Scott in WWE) has continued making waves in the world of pro wrestling and entertainment. Beyond signing his new contract at AEW Revolution on March 6, Swerve has also been wrapping up production on a personal rap album.

Swerve released the 11-track album on Spotify this weekend, and to promote the launch, he premiered a music video on his social media pages.

“WORLD PREMIERE OF “TEARS” @teasyjones ft. @dubonmygrind and @AceGabbana OUT NOW!!!

My 2nd time in the Directing

Thank you to everyone involved in this amazing project!”

Swerve made an appearance on last night’s AEW Rampage, running in to help out Keith Lee while he was being attacked by The Acclaimed, Will Hobbs, and Ricky Starks. Last week’s episode saw his in-ring debut with the company, successfully defeating Tony Nese in his first match.

You can see some previews of the music below:

