A Lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Team titles has been announced for next weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The match is Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

Impact Wrestling announced, “The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA for two nights of must-see action featuring all your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars! @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering vs @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG Tickets: http://2300arena.showare.com”

Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Eric Young) became the Impact Tag Team Champions after defeating The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) earlier this month at Sacrifice.

Impact’s next event is Rebellion and it will take place on April 23, 2022. The only matches that have been announced for the event so far are Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title and a triple threat match for the Impact X Division Championship.

Below you can see their announcement:

