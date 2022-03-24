As noted earlier, AEW announcer Taz knocked WWE’s creative team for lack of original ideas earlier this week, pointing out how Kevin Owens impersonating Steve Austin was similar to Don Callis stepping out to Kenny Omega’s theme music at the AEW Revolution Buy-In Show.

Taz said he expects more from WWE’s creative team of “76,000 writers” instead of resorting to old ideas. The ECW legend received a lot of backlash for his comments, with several fans referring to him as a WWE hater.

Through a series of tweets on Wednesday, Taz stated that he feels no hatred towards WWE whatsoever, and that he was merely expressing his opinions.

Not about s—ting on anything, it’s about giving an opinion on my own social media than people make a story outta my opinion. Please tell me, teach me how storylines and storytelling works in the industry … please educate me sir. This is wrestling Twitter if u r a wrestler/TV personality: You give your opinion people get mad. If you don’t give an opinion & don’t engage with your followers people get mad. If you get in a dispute w/your followers, then you’re told, “don’t feed the trolls”. Too funny! Actually ZERO hate whatsoever! It’s just me giving my full honest opinion. I guess some people get offended, not quite sure what I said so wrong! Lol

You can see Taz’s latest tweets below.

Not about shitting on anything, it’s about giving an opinion on my own social media than people make a story outta my opinion. Please tell me, teach me how storylines and storytelling works in the industry … please educate me sir. https://t.co/hBIIWvCxBh — taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 23, 2022

Actually ZERO hate whatsoever! It’s just me giving my full honest opinion. I guess some people get offended, not quite sure what I said so wrong! Lol https://t.co/R7UWxOWOH0 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 23, 2022

This is wrestling Twitter if u r a wrestler/TV personality:

You give your opinion people get mad. If you don’t give an opinion & don’t engage with your followers people get mad. If you get in a dispute w/your followers, then you’re told, “don’t feed the trolls”. Too funny! 😎 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 23, 2022

