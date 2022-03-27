WrestleCon announced on Twitter a ten-man tag team match for the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The team captains are Atsushi Onita and PCO.

Their teammates will be announced on the day of the show, which is Thursday, March 31.

The WrestleCon event is taking place at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas, and will be available to stream on FITE.

Below is the updated line-up for the WrestleCon Supershow:

Team Onita vs. Team PCO ten-man tag team match

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Biff Busick

* The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)

* Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mia Yim vs. Athena (fka WWE’s Ember Moon)

* Jonathan Gresham, Black Taurus & Ace Austin vs. Michael Oku, Rey Horus & Laredo Kid

* The Rock N’ Roll Express have also been announced

Other live wrestling shows that are set to take place during the annual event are AAA Invades Wrestlecon, Zicky Dice’s Trouble in Paradise 2, NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Impact Wrestling’s Multiverse of Matches, International Provincial Wrestling Federation, and the USA vs. The World.

WrestleCon 2022 is from March 31 to April 2.

Team Onita v. Team PCO in a 10 Man Tag Match at the Supershow. We like surprises, so you’ll have to wait til Thursday to see who else is in the match! This should be the most #WTF match of the weekend pic.twitter.com/FoXmWyBX0E — WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 27, 2022

