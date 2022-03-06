As seen in the image below, pro wrestling legend Terry Funk has received the Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

“Terry Funk officially receives his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated—brought to him by his great friend, “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez! Thanks to Manny for making the trip! And thanks to Seth Turner of @IPWHF for making the connection!” the post reads.

Reports emerged last Summer that Terry Funk’s dementia was advancing. As of January 2022, an update from John Arezzi from the Pro Wrestling Spotlight podcast noted that Funk has been doing better lately, and getting the assisted care he needs.

“He’s in assisted living,” Arezzi said of Funk. “I spoke to him earlier this year and he had a hard time remembering and he snapped back in. I was trying to get him on one of these Pro Wrestling Spotlight Live [shows] that I did on YouTube. I talked to him but I just knew after that conversation that it wasn’t gonna happen because he was in the middle of a conversation and he goes, ‘am I John, who are you?’

“He didn’t really remember very much but when I was with Mick Foley not too long ago, a couple of weeks back here in Nashville, he had talked to Terry recently and he said that Terry was sounding better. He’s getting the care he needs and it looks like Terry Funk is fighting as he always has done to this time just remain cognizant and just be the legend that he is and we wish him the best and we pray for him all the time.”

Funk, turning 78 this June, is a WWE Hall of Famer, ECW Heavyweight Champion, and NWA Heavyweight Champion amongst the many other accolades in his career.

You can see the post below:

Terry Funk officially receives his Stanley Weston Lifetime Achievement Award from Pro Wrestling Illustrated—brought to him by his great friend, “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez! Thanks to Manny for making the trip! And thanks to Seth Turner of @IPWHF for making the connection! pic.twitter.com/eIdMKkYkqY — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) March 6, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]