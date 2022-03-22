Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared stories about his battles with depression in the past. Now, he’s sharing his story in a different way.

Season 2 of Young Rock will depict the 18-year-old Johnson battling depression after he suffered an injury while he was pursuing his dreams of playing football at the University of Miami.

“I grew up an only child, and a dude,” Rock told E! “Dudes have a tendency to hold this stuff in. And you know, it’s not in our nature to just talk about it because it makes us feel vulnerable. We don’t want to feel vulnerable. It makes us feel weak, we shouldn’t feel weak. We should have our sh*t together. But that’s not life.”

The Rock says he’s encouraged by other people’s reactions to his personal story and is hoping to help clear some of the stigmas that often surround discussions about mental health.

“The most touching feedback that I consistently received has been our openness to talk about mental health,” Rock said. “It was something that I was unfamiliar with when I had my first bout with depression at the end of 1990. I didn’t know what it was. I just felt like, ‘Man, I feel like sh*t. I don’t want to do anything.'”

The Rock has recently teased a return to WWE TV, but there’s no official word on when The Rock might return to WWE TVhe might return. He is rumored to be the intended opponent for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023. That event will also take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Season 2 of Young Rock premiered last week. Producers say the season will also show The Rock’s transition into the wrestling ring, including him performing as his former WWE persona Rocky Maivia.

Young Rock airs on Tuesday nights on NBC. Episodes stream the following day on Peacock.

