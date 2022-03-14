Ric Flair, The Rock and Sting are among the pro wrestling legends who have sent out their well wishes to the ailing Scott Hall.

As seen below, the likes of JBL, “Road Dogg” Brian James, Diamond Dallas Page, Marc Mero, Eric Bischoff, Jake Roberts, Buff Bagwell, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Mickie James and Gail Kim also sent their best to The Bad Guy.

Scott Hall is presently on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA, after suffering three heart attacks Saturday night. Hall underwent hip surgery last week, but then suffered a serious setback when a blood clot got loose.

