Ric Flair, The Rock and Sting are among the pro wrestling legends who have sent out their well wishes to the ailing Scott Hall.

As seen below, the likes of JBL, “Road Dogg” Brian James, Diamond Dallas Page, Marc Mero, Eric Bischoff, Jake Roberts, Buff Bagwell, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Mickie James and Gail Kim also sent their best to The Bad Guy.

Scott Hall is presently on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA, after suffering three heart attacks Saturday night. Hall underwent hip surgery last week, but then suffered a serious setback when a blood clot got loose.

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022

Praying For Scott Hall!!! Wishing You A Speedy Recovery My Friend! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 13, 2022

Scott!! Prayers flowing my friend!! — Sting (@Sting) March 14, 2022

All my love, respect and prayers to Scott Hall. Rooting for the Bad Guy to kick out, we are all pulling for you brother. pic.twitter.com/BOZ7GEJRLR — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 13, 2022

Your will be done God, not mine! I pray it’s your will for Scott Hall to make a full and speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 #KICKOUTSCOTT — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) March 13, 2022

Prayers for Scott Hall — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 13, 2022

Speedy recovery my brother💥💎https://t.co/mm8XGkQ4SD — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 13, 2022

My heart is so heavy. All my love to you and family. I hope you find the peace Scott!!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 14, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are for Scott Hall who is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. We spent many years in WCW and WWE together. Some great memories. He recently had hip surgery but had serious complications which led to three heart attacks. pic.twitter.com/6brThzFiCA — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) March 13, 2022

Just seeing the news on Scott Hall. Praying for a speedy recovery and good health to come. Positive vibes only ❤️❤️ — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 13, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall right now, I love you big man and can’t wait to see you pull through this. #NWO4Life — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 13, 2022

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Scott Hall. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 13, 2022

Kick out Scott Hall. You always do. Strength & love 👊🏼 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 13, 2022

Wishing all the best for Scott Hall & his loved ones 🖤🙏🏻 — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) March 13, 2022

“Bad times don’t last. But bad guys do.” Sending so much love, thoughts and prayers to Scott Hall right now and his family. Wishing for a speedy recovery for you! 🙏 — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 13, 2022

“Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.” – Scott Hall Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo ❤️‍🩹 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 13, 2022

Prayers up for Scott Hall 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/avZa4Zwsid — Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) March 13, 2022

Sending all my love and thoughts to Scott Hall right now. Not many people are probably aware how much he personally coached and had an impact had on my career. Kick out man ❤️ — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) March 13, 2022

Saying prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. “Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do…” 🖤 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 13, 2022

