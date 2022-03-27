WWE announced three new matches for this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

The matches are Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton and Joe Gracy vs. Draco Anthony.

Nikkita Lyons is also set to return to NXT. She made her official NXT 2.0 debut on February 22 against Kayla Inlay. Her opponent has not been announced yet.

Below is the updated line-up for the final show before Saturday’s Stand & Deliver.

* Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid (Last chance qualifying match for Stand & Deliver)

* LA Knight & MSK vs. Imperium

* Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner

* Legado Del Fantasma vs. Briggs & Jensen

* Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

* Nikkita Lyons vs. TBA

