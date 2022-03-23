Four matches have been announced for the Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

We noted before how next week’s NXT episode will feature LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium in six-man action, plus a Last Chance qualifier for the Stand & Deliver North American Title Ladder Match with Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes.

WWE has also announced two more matches for next week – Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner, plus Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Members of Legado del Fantasma have been feuding with Briggs, Jensen and Fallon Henley for a few weeks now. This week’s NXT show saw Elektra Lopez dominate Henley while Wilde, Mendoza, Briggs and Jensen watched from ringside. A brawl ended up breaking out between the two male tag teams, which carried into the backstage area before Lopez finished Henley off.

Andre Chase University has been feuding with Wagner and Robert Stone for a few weeks as well. Last night’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a classroom segment where Hayward impressed Chase when reading an essay about standing up for his mentor.

On a related note, it looks like Wagner may take out Kushida and Ikemen Jiro once he’s finished with Chase and Hayward. Last night’s show also featured a segment where Stone vented to Wagner about Jiro interrupting he and Sofia Cromwell the week before. Wagner promised to take care of one problem at a time – Bodhi next week, and then they will move on. As seen in the video below, it looks like Cromwell may be added to Stone’s new stable as she left with Stone to talk business.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s Stand & Deliver go-home edition of NXT 2.0, along with the related videos from last night:

* LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)

* Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver: Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes with the winner joining champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward

