Are things all good between Titus O’Neil and Vince McMahon following the WWE owner and chairman suspending O’Neil in 2016 after an incident during an episode of RAW? According to O’Neil, they are.

In an interview with Beckles & Recher, Titus O’Neil called the incident “water under the bridge” and that things are fine between them now.

“It’s all water under the bridge,” O’Neil said. “We are good now.”

Titus O’Neil also discussed hosting WrestleMania 37 last year with Hulk Hogan, a controversial decision on WWE’s part given past statements on Hogan’s part. When asked if he had an issue hosting with Hogan, Titus O’Neil said it didn’t matter who he hosted with, as it was more important for him to host a show with the greatest representation of culture in WrestleMania history.

“I spoke about it a lot last year being the host of WrestleMania and they asked me, obviously wanting to know how I felt about hosting with Hulk Hogan,” O’Neil said. “And I just said ‘whether it was Hulk Hogan or “Stone Cold” Steve Austin or whoever, I get a chance to be a host of what quite honestly is probably the most greatest representation of culture on any WrestleMania card in the history of our company.’ And for me to be the head of that, and also be the one that’s kind of been pushing for that over the last several years, to see it come into fruition.

“Bianca Belair, first black woman to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania. You got Big E and Apollo that fought for the Intercontinental Championship. You got Bobby Lashley who went into the title match as champion and came out as champion. You had Bad Bunny who put on one of the best, the best performance of any celebrity appearance ever on any of our major WrestleManias.”

Later, Titus O’Neil was asked if race plays a factor in WWE. In his view, race isn’t a factor for O’Neil as opposed to stories, including his real-life story.

“It’s really not a matter of race thing to me,” O’Neil said. “It’s a story. Where I, as a product of a rape mom, having me at 12 years old. You know, being homeless. Bouncing from place to place. Being told I’d be dead or in jail by the time I was 16 and then getting an opportunity to go to a place and literally having my life turned around in a conversation. And to now, at almost 45 years old, have sent hundreds of kids to college and done a lot of awesome things. A call like we just had with high school football coach, and you know, they don’t make any money, but they’re responsible for putting guys and girls that play sports into a better position.

“Turning them into men, into positive products of the society in a society that does not always fare to you, whether you’re black, or poor, or you come from a different background or whatever may be. And to have that responsibility, and then be recognized from people, teachers, educators, law enforcement officers, military members, it is always very humbling to me because, again, I was the same guy that was told I would be dead or in jail by the time I was 16.”

To quote this article, please credit Beckles & Recher and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

