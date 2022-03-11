AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced a few updates to tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed that we will hear from new AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky on tonight’s show. This will be Sky’s first promo since winning the strap from Sammy Guevara in the main event of Wednesday’s Dynamite.

We noted earlier, based on the spoilers from Wednesday’s taping, that The Hardy Boys and members of Team Taz will also be appearing tonight. Khan and Matt Hardy have confirmed that The Hardys will be appearing, but no other details were provided. Khan also confirmed that Team Taz members will be appearing.

In more news for tonight’s AEW Rampage, the show will open with Marq Quen vs. Darby Allin in singles action. Isiah Kassidy and Sting will be in their respective corners. AEW has announced that fans can tune into Twitter and YouTube at 9:55pm ET to see the Quen and Allin make their entrances to kick off the show. AEW has been doing this for a few weeks now.

With Quen vs. Allin opening tonight’s Rampage, the show will close with Shane Strickland’s AEW debut vs. Tony Nese.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Rampage and be sure to join us later on for coverage. You can click here for spoilers from Wednesday’s taping. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Marq Quen vs. Darby Allin

* Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter

* Shane Strickland vs. Tony Nese

* New AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will deliver a promo

* Appearances by The Hardys, Team Taz members, and more

Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite @ScorpioSky became the TNT Champion, taking his unbeaten run to 366 days & counting + making Sky the first star to ever win both the TNT Title + the World Tag Team Title! We’ll hear from the new champ on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT Tonight! pic.twitter.com/SnwsWUDHxq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 11, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means.. #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama.. And yes, The Hardys will be present, Private Party! pic.twitter.com/qQAWoNGeAW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 11, 2022

