At the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan responded to Chavo Guerrero’s recent comments. The wrestling legend told The Wrestling Inc. Daily that Khan had ignored his messages regarding his AEW status. This came after he returned from Australia where he was working on Young Rock. Tony gave his thoughts, admitting he was surprised, as he’s only missed one message.

“I am going to call Chavo,” Tony Khan revealed. “To be honest, I was a little surprised because I only missed one message from him, and then he went to the media after he missed one message.

“I don’t want to say how much he got paid to be the stunt coordinator for Young Rock, but he got paid a huge amount of money. He asked if he could take time off and leave, and I said, he was not under contract. He was on a weekly deal. I said, ‘I would love to have you back, and I do like you a lot, and you did a great thing. We will make our plans going forward without him here.’”

Tony Khan stated that the company has since gone on and done a lot of great stuff without Chavo. Khan also added that he has been busy this week with a lot of shows in Orlando, however, he is going to give him a call.

“We went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff, and I really liked him, he did great stuff. I definitely owe him a phone call, but I was a little surprised to hear that. I do like him a lot, Chavo could walk in here right now and I would be very pleasant with him. But when I saw that, it was kind of like a busy week as we have a show every day.

“Wednesday we did Dynamite and Elevation, then we shot Dark in Orlando, and then we shot Rampage live. To be fair when Chavo was here, all of this was crammed on Wednesday. So maybe he didn’t know I had such a busy week. But he did just reach out this week and I haven’t gotten back to him yet. I will talk to Chavo, it’s fair enough.”

