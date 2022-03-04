Chavo Guerrero recently spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his status with AEW.

He was recently removed from the AEW roster page, which he was openly confused about on social media, and admitted it was news to him.

“100 percent news to me, man,” said Chavo. “So, originally when I started AEW, talking to Tony Khan, it was like, alright, so you can start working for maybe it was about two months. Then I got the opportunity, I knew I was going back to Young Rock. I just didn’t know when it was going to happen.

“So when I talked to Tony about it, I said, ‘hey, they just called me, I am going back to Young Rock, what are your thoughts on that?’ He said, ‘oh, I think it’s a great opportunity, man. I mean, we are on a roll with you and Andrade, but it’s a great opportunity, I think you should go and do that. Then you will have a job when you come back.’

“So I thought, ‘great, awesome.’ Originally, I was supposed to go for three months, and when I was there at Christmas time, The Rock basically said, ‘hey, there’s a lot of wrestling on the back end, we really need you to stay. We are asking if you can stay.’ So I kicked that around with my wife, back and forth and we decided it’s a great opportunity. So, I decided to stay.”

Chavo Guerrero then revealed he has texted and called Tony Khan since returning to America. However, the AEW President has ignored him, which is something Chavo does not appreciate.

“Coming back in early February, started giving Tony some texts, no answer, no reply. Called him, left him a voice message, no reply whatsoever. I am like, ‘hmm, okay.’ Then all of a sudden I see I am not part of the page anymore, of the AEW roster. So, it kind of pisses me off, to be honest.

“Hey, I am a big boy, if there’s not plans for me, totally fine, I get it. But answer your phone. I deal with billionaires all the time, he’s not the first one, so it kind of pisses me off a little bit. After working with Vince McMahon, you can deal with anybody. So I am like, ‘answer your phone.’ This is not cool. So that’s where we are at.”

Chavo Guerrero also confirmed that he is not currently under contract with the company. He had signed a short-term deal originally, but the expectation was it would be revisited down the line.

“No,” Chavo said, confirming he’s not under a contract with AEW. “I had signed like a three-month deal, like your introductory deal, and we were going to revisit that. Of course, I went to Australia and started filming Young Rock, and that’s where we are at.”

Despite this situation, the wrestling veteran admitted things were great beforehand. Chavo admitted the situation upset him, a little, because he was dealing directly with Tony Khan throughout.

“Everything was great, no problem whatsoever,” he claimed. “I even got from Tony, ‘go film that, don’t worry, you’ll have a job when you come back.’ I even had some texts when I was in Australia back and forth, he and I talking about plans about doing some stuff. Then just ghost. I get it, you’ve got a lot on your plate, great. But he was the only one I was dealing with.

“I wasn’t dealing with a talent relations guy or whatever. In WWE, I would have been dealing with John Laurinaitis right now, and not directly with Vince. But I was dealing directly with Tony, I mean, I don’t even have anybody else’s number there. So, if he’s going to ghost me, it upsets me a little bit.”

