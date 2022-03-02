AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan will deliver his announcement live in the ring during tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As we’ve noted, Khan has a “massive announcement” to make on tonight’s show, one that he says will be big for the pro wrestling world. You can click here for a recent report on possible spoilers for the announcement, and what Khan has said about the announcement.

In an update, Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that he will be coming to the ring to deliver the big news himself. Khan said he only appears in front of the live Dynamite crowd for the most important circumstances, and this will be just the second time he has appeared live on AEW’s flagship TV show.

“We’ve done 126 episodes so far and this is only going to be the second time I’ve ever gone out to the ring to talk on the show. The first time was obviously very different circumstances, it was the Brodie Lee tribute show,” Khan said. “It’s only under the most important circumstances that I’ll go out there. This is a very different circumstance and a more joyous occasion, certainly, and I’m really looking forward to it this time.”

Khan added that appearing live on Dynamite is not something he’s going to make a habit of.

Khan reiterated how this announcement will be a massive one.

“I think it’s going to be a massive thing. People are going to get really excited about it. I’m excited about it just talking about it” Khan said. “Tonight’s Dynamite hopefully will be one that people remember for a long time. And it’s great to get a lot of eyeballs on the show ahead of this huge pay-per-view [Revolution] on Sunday.”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Tag Team Casino Battle Royale to determine which team will join reDRagon and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Revolution

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Tony Khan reveals his “massive announcement” live in the ring

(H/T to F4Wonline for the quotes)

