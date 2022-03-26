Ahead of next weekend’s WrestleMania 38, top WWE stars Ronda Rousey and the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making appearances on talk shows.

Ronda Rousey, who will be competing against Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at next weekend’s event, will be a guest on Ellen this Tuesday. She will be discussing her return to WWE, mom life, and her big title match with Flair at ‘Mania, among other topics.

“The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will be appearing on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Next weekend, he will be in the main event of night 2 of WrestleMania, competing in a title for title, winner takes all match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE and Universal Titles.

As noted, WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins made a special appearance on a recent The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While stopping by, the maniacal and villainous star ended up delivering a stomp to a leprechaun in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Stay tuned for updates on further WWE media appearances throughout the week.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]