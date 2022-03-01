Oliver Luck’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon finally has a trial date. According to the Sunday Daily Update on F4W Wrestling Observer, the trial will begin on July 11 of this year, on the orders of Judge S. Dave Vatti. As part of the update, it was noted that WWE is claiming Luck destroyed evidence within an hour of being terminated by the XFL.

This is the first firm trial date regarding the lawsuit since Oliver Luck filed against Vince McMahon in the spring of 2020. Previously, Connecticut US District Judge Victor Bolden had set two separate deadlines regarding the lawsuit; a February 4 joint trial memorandum, with the hopes of the trial date being set for March 7.

Judge Bolden had previously made several other rulings regarding the case in September of 2021. He dismissed Luck’s claim that McMahon violated “the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing”, while also refusing to dismiss the same claim against Alpha Entertainment, the private enterprise Vince McMahon founded when restrating the XFL. Luck also named Alpha Entertainment in his lawsuit.

A former football player, long-time football executive, and the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Oliver Luck was hired by the reformed XFL in 2018 to serve as its commissioner and chief executive officer. He served in the role until April 2020, when he was fired by Vince McMahon two days after the league filed for bankruptcy. The XFL’s reboot season was forced to suspend play a month earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than two weeks later, Luck sued Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment for wrongful termination and is looking to collect $23.8 million in salary and bonuses owed to him. For their part, McMahon and Alpha Entertainment would later countersue Luck in January of 2021.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]