WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Jay Brody from The B Team. Mornings on 102.1 The Edge in Toronto, where she spoke about if she would ever return to the ring.

Trish admitted that the circumstances have to be right, for her, the fans, and the opponent.

“I have always said, and this is upon retirement, ‘will you come back, would you ever step back?’ I said if it’s a challenge for me, if it’s fun, it’s got to be fun for me. It’s gotta offer the fans, I mean it’s all about what you can bring to the fans, right? So, am I bringing you something that’s entertaining, is it interesting, is it different?

“Also, am I, I don’t want to say elevating another superstar, but am I doing something with someone new that you’ve never seen before? Am I doing something that will leave an impact on their trajectory perhaps, but also bring something for the fans? That was my return with Charlotte, that checked all the boxes for me. Like ‘okay, let’s do this.’ So I feel like if all those boxes are checked, I mean there could be some Stratusfaction that could ensue.”

If she was to make a comeback, Becky Lynch is the person that she would be focusing on. That’s down to the way she treated Lita recently. Stratus teased there could be a confrontation at an upcoming live event in Canada that she is hosting for WWE.

“Well, I mean after the disrespect that Becky Lynch showed to my friend, WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, probably her. Only because the opportunity could seem like a possibility,” she teased. “Two, you know, if she happens to be at this live event and she runs her mouth, you know, I am not doing yoga with her.”

With WrestleMania 38 also right around the corner, Trish Stratus spoke about if she will be there. The Hall Of Famer simply teased that she takes her boots with her wherever she goes.

“I don’t know. Listen, I always say I bring the boots with me everywhere I go,” she said. “Because I’ve learned. It’s like you guys, would you always bring your mics, if you never know there might be a random interview, got to have them handy, I’m assuming. I am going to, of course, I will bring my boots. Because you just never know.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jay Brody from The B Team. Mornings on 102.1 The Edge in Toronto with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

