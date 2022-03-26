With Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor and their looming Supercard of Honor show less than a week away, fans may have questions about what’s next for popular stars of the promotion.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the man that never lost the ROH World Title, Bandido, had a work visa under Ring of Honor that will expire soon. There weren’t any plans to renew ROH superstars’ work visas while the company was on hiatus, and now that Ring of Honor has been purchased by Tony Khan, it’s still in question if he will sign ROH stars or renew any work visas.

It is likely Bandido goes back to working events in Mexico for the time being, which will be a similar case for the international talents once signed with the promotion.

In a recent interview, Tony Khan, himself, spoke about the upcoming Supercard of Honor event and what will be in store for the show ahead of April 1.

“In two weeks, it’ll be a very crowded Friday of wrestling,” Tony Khan explained. “I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, the Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think that is important for me because they’ve sold tickets and made a commitment to the fans to still do the show.

“I see it as a transitional show in many ways, and I’m really excited about it because it is the first show under the new management, and it’s also a transition show before I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great, new Ring of Honor television product. A weekly series, wherever it does air or stream.

“This is a great opportunity to put our own stamp on it, but also pay respects to the great Ring of Honor traditions, and the great history of Ring of Honor with some of the top stars from recent Ring of Honor, and some of the great wrestler’s who’ve been in Ring of Honor historically. Am I gonna be able to take everybody from AEW and bring them there? No. But I think there is a very cool way to use some of the great wrestlers in AEW who are going to be available and make this a great show.”

Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV will see a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion as the Original ROH Champion, Jonathan Gresham, battles ROH World Champion, Bandido. The event will air on Friday, April 1 on Fite TV.

