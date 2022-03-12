As noted last week, Impact star Chelsea Green suffered a wrist injury at last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Sacrifice.

During the match between Deonna Purrzaao and Green for the ROH Women’s Title, there was a moment where the ref threw up the X sign with his arms to signify her legitimate injury. Deonna checked on her, but Chelsea responded with a strike to the face. Deonna then locked in her Armbar as the referee stopped the match, but the champion refused to let go so it was unclear if it was a work or serious injury

Green later made several posts to social media that made it clear she was indeed in the hospital because of her wrist.

F4Wonline.com is now reporting that she is suffering from a fractured left radius, the fourth injury now for Chelsea Green. Surgery won’t be necessary but she will continue to wear a cast, like the one she wrestled with on this week’s Impact.

Chelsea Green was released from WWE as part of their ongoing budget cuts that started when the COVID-19 pandemic began. At the time, she was sidelined from another wrist injury, one she suffered during her first televised WWE SmackDown match on November 13, 2020.

I could copy & paste this caption by now… lol

Thank you for the support, calls and texts. 🖤 Sh*t happens, but @IMPACTWRESTLING has my back. pic.twitter.com/Jr47bk3TZy — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 6, 2022

