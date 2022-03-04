The odds for all eleven matches at AEW Revolution this Sunday have been updated over at Bet Online.

With only two days before the event, the new odds suggest successful title defenses for Hangman Page, Jade Cargill, and Jurassic Express in their respective matches, Thunder Rosa defeating Dr. Britt Baker DMD to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion and Keith Lee winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

You can see the updated odds below.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

Hangman Page (c) -600 (1/6)

Adam Cole +350 (7/2)

AEW Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Thunder Rosa -350 (2/7)

Britt Baker (c) +225 (9/4)

TBS Championship Match Winner

Jade Cargill (c) -1500 (1/15)

Tay Conti +600 (6/1)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Jurassic Express (c) -120 (5/6)

reDRagon +180 (9/5)

The Young Bucks +225 (9/4)

Dog Collar Match Winner

CM Punk -270 (10/27)

MJF +180 (9/5)

Singles Match Winner

Bryan Danielson -140 (5/7)

Jon Moxley EVEN (1/1)

Singles Match Winner

Eddie Kingston -400 (1/4)

Chris Jericho +250 (5/2)

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Winner

Keith Lee -175 (4/7)

Ricky Starks +400 (4/1)

Orange Cassidy +500 (5/1)

Wardlow +700 (7/1)

Powerhouse Hobbs +800 (8/1)

Christian Cage +1000 (10/1)

Ethan Page +1200 (12/1)

Singles Match Winner

Hook -1000 (1/10)

QT Marshall +500 (5/1)

Singles Match Winner

Kris Statlander -170 (10/17)

Leyla Hirsch +130 (13/10)

Tornado Tag Team Match Winner

Sammy Guevara & Sting & Darby Allin -400 (1/4)

A.H.F.O. +250 (5/2)

AEW Revolution will take place this Sunday at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The show will air via traditional PPV providers, Bleacher Report in the US and FITE TV internationally.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]